Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Shares Down 5.4%

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 2,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flow Beverage from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Flow Beverage alerts:

Flow Beverage Stock Down 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

About Flow Beverage

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.