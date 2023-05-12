Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Boosted by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

