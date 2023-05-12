First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FGB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.