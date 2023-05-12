First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FGB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $3.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
