First National Advisers LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $232.29 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

