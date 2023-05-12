First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,088 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Merchants by 97.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,181 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

