First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.25

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 331883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.

First Hawaiian last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $1,396,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

