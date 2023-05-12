First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 311,585 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $310,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 101,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,680. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

