First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 541,428 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.32% of Newmont worth $868,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,443,000 after buying an additional 336,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

