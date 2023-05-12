First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 170,566 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,663,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,566 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Kraft Heinz worth $271,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 811,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,698. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

