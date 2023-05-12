First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,659,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,148 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $604,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,817,000 after acquiring an additional 203,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.88. The company had a trading volume of 560,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average of $173.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

