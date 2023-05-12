First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 391,140 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Weyerhaeuser worth $448,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.1 %

WY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.79. 790,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

