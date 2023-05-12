First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 119,327 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 8.88% of IPG Photonics worth $409,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,975. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

