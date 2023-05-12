First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.91 million.

First Advantage Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 117,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Advantage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Advantage by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Advantage by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,921,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

