Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% in the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,260 shares of company stock worth $559,960. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

