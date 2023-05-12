Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 8,750 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 9.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 103,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,087.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 627,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 120,874 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 436,390 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. 698,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,902. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.