Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 5,082 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,292. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

