Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 1,430 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 63,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

