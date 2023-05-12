Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 522,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,950. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

