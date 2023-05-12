Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Purchases 843 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000.

DFIV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,248. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

