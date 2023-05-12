Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 139,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,243. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

