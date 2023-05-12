Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $353,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,358,000 after purchasing an additional 359,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. 279,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

