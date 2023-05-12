Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $56.41. 354,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,530,746 shares of company stock worth $88,271,827. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

