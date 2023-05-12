Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 102,038.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,155 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 684,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 261,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 499,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA remained flat at $47.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

