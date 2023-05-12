Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 102,650.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.55.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

