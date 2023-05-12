FIH group (LON:FIH) Shares Down 4.2%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 249.02 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.21). 276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.34).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.55 million, a PE ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

