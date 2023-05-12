Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $5.64 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

