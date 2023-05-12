Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Acquires $74,641.50 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.76. 45,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

