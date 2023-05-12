Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in April

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.2 days.

Shares of FURCF remained flat at $20.25 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

