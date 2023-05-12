Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FATP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 8,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Insider Activity at Fat Projects Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 48,185 shares of Fat Projects Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $525,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

