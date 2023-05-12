Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Expensify Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Expensify has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $407.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,412,003 shares in the company, valued at $28,251,384.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,412,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,251,384.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $542,600. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,098,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

