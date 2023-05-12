Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.50

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.50 and traded as high as C$8.06. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 30,223 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$311.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.50.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Exco Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

