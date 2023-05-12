EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $180.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

