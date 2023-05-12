EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 608,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after purchasing an additional 564,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $180.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

