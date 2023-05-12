EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

