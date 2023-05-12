EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after acquiring an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

