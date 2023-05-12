EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

