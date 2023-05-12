EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

