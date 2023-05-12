EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,059 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 201.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 51,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 230,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

