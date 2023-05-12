Everipedia (IQ) One Day Volume Hits $1.91 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $66.38 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

