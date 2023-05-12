Evercore ISI Boosts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $17.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 277,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,077. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 177,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

