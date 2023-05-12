Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.0-110.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.35 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

