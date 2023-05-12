Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Euronext to €85.00 ($93.41) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.38.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. Euronext has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $85.10.

About Euronext

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.