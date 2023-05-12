ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B at the end of the most recent quarter.

