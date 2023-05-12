Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $216.32 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,761.57 or 0.06767636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $216.32 billion and $7.95 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00041790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,802,176 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

