Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 126.9% in April

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.71. 3,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Rating)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.