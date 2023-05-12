ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.83. 3,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,370. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

