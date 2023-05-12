Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,046.73

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,046.73 ($13.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($13.70). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($13.63), with a volume of 83,341 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.30) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.19) target price on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Ergomed Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £539.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,689.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,043.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,186.83.

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.