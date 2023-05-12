Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 11th (ACU, AGO, AGRX, APO, ARIS, AXSM, BJRI, BTG, CCJ, CETX)

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 11th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

