Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 11th (ACU, AGO, AGRX, APO, ARIS, AXSM, BJRI, BTG, CCJ, CETX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 11th:
Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
