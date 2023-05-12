Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 11th (ACU, AGO, AGRX, APO, ARIS, AXSM, BJRI, BTG, CCJ, CETX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 11th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

