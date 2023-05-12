Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntsman by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.