Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.16 million.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
CHR stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.10.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
