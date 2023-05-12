Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.16 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

CHR stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.10.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

